North Ormsby man and Louth woman in court for assaults

A North Ormsby man has been sentenced to 16 weeks behind bars after he admitted committing actual bodily harm against another man.

Mohsen Zandi, 30, of Church Lane, had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge - but changed his plea at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court last week (June 12).

The attack took place in Grimsby on July 3 last year.

Magistrates’ sentenced Zandi to imprisonment due to the serious nature of the injuries caused - including a head injury, and a broken nose that required surgery.

No compensation or costs were ordered by the court.

Meanwhile, Sally Leese, 45, of Newmarket, Louth, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting a man and causing criminal damage to his property.

On January 30, Leese assaulted the man and damaged a car, computer, living room window, furniture, and other household goods belonging to her victim.

She pleaded guilty to both offences at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on June 12.

She was fined £253 for the assault and handed a 12 month restraining order, and she was ordered to pay a further £567 in compensation for the criminal damage.