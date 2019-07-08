North Thoresby man sentenced after assaulting police officer

A North Thoresby man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting an on-duty police officer, and a separate public order offence in which he used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress as a result of his actions.

James Clark, 68, of Mapletoft Court, committed both offences in Grimsby on December 22 last year.

Clark pleaded guilty to the two offences at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on June 25.

For assaulting the police constable, Clark was fined £50 and ordered to pay a further £50 in compensation. He was also ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

The court did not impose any separate penalty for the public order offence.

Clark’s guilty pleas were taken into account by the magistrates when imposing their sentence.