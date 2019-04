In the early hours of this morning (Tuesday), offenders broke into a van in Church Road, Mablethorpe.

The incident happened at around 1.30am, and the offenders are believed to have left the scene in a dark coloured car.

A police spokesman said: “Were you up at this time? Did you notice anything suspicious in the area?

“Contact the team on 101 and quote incident number 14 of April 23.”