Ornaments stolen in Louth burglary

Police are appealing for information after a sneak in burglary, in Harveys Lane, Louth.

This happened at some point overnight on the 7/8 December.

An elderly lady was asleep in her home when the offender/s gained entry and stole a number of sentimental items.

These items are distinctive and so officers would like to hear from anyone who comes across them for sale.

They are all in the CROWN DERBY style:

• two candlesticks (one with a broken handle)

• two plates

• two bowls

• one vase

• one ornament in the shape of an X

• two bear Ornaments

Similarly if you saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area, call 101 with incident reference number 150 of 8 December.