Police appeal after jewellery and cash stolen from Louth home

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal after money and jewellery were stolen from a property in Louth on Friday, November 29.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a house in Wallis Road, Louth, at about 4.15pm on November 29 where the occupant reported that two men had entered his home, threatened him and taken him from room to room and stolen cash and jewellery.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Wallis Road on the afternoon of November 29 and saw anything suspicious to call 101 in confidence. The occupant of the house was shocked but not injured.

“The two men are described as follows:

“The first man is described as white, late 30-40s, he was short and wearing a black mask.

“He had a big nose and wrinkles by his eyes. He was wearing black waterproof waist length overcoat which had a hood and two chest pockets, black boots and a light grey Beanie hat. He was also wearing black gloves.

“The second man was also white, 20s-30s, described as taller than the first man.

“He was of a slim build but had a large tummy which was bulging through his coat. He had dark blond hair which was short to medium length.

“He was wearing a black waterproof waist length coat with two pockets on the lower side. He was wearing baggy joggers, black boots and a black baseball cap with peak at the front. He was also wearing a black mask and black gloves.

“The two men made off with a large amount of cash, foreign currency and gold jewellery.”

• If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident reference 331 of November 29 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident reference number 331 of November 29.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.