Police appeal after kittens stolen in Louth

Police officers in Louth are appealing for information following the theft of two Persian kittens on Wednesday, August 15.

Police say two black kittens were taken from an outhouse in Wallis Road, Louth.

A spokesman said: “It is believed that between 11.30am and 4.45pm on August 15, the two male black Persian kittens were stolen.”

If you saw anything or have any information relating to the stolen kittens, call 101 quoting reference number 18000 387 871 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting 18000 387 871 in the subject box.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org