Police appeal after motorbikes stolen from South Elkington

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following a report of two stolen motorbikes, taken from a garage in South Elkington.

On New Year’s Eve, at 2am in the morning, a garage was broken into at a property on the High Street, South Elkington, Louth.

Have you seen this motorbike? EMN-190701-140559001

Two motorbikes (pictured) were taken.

If anyone saw anything in the area, or has since seen the motorbikes, call 101 quoting incident number 29 of December 31.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 29 of December 31, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.