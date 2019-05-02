Police appeal after suspected arson attack in Louth

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspected arson attack at a workshop at the Cemetery, in London Road, Louth.

Detectives investigating this incident, committed between 4am and 5.45am on Sunday, April 26, believe the building was set on fire deliberately.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Investigating officer PC Darren Christie is asking for members of the public to contact him if they saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the area within the relevant timescales.”

• If you have any information call 101 quoting incident number 42 of April 26.