Police appeal over ‘illegal fox hunt’ in Rasen area

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected illegal fox hunt took place in the Normanby Cliff Road area of Normanby-by-Spital.

A police spokesman said: “This was reported to us on the afternoon of January 22. We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

“Hunting wild mammals with dogs is an offence under the Hunting Act 2004.”

There are a number of ways you can contact the police:

• Call 101 and quote incident number 38 of January 22.

• Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the incident number in the subject box.

• Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org