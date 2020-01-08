Police impersonation charges dropped against Lincolnshire NHS worker

A senior Lincolnshire NHS worker who faced two charges of impersonating a police officer has had his case dropped.

Nabil El Fahimi, who is associate chief pharmacist at Pilgrim Hospital, had been due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on January 7.

But a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson confirmed his case had been discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mr El Fahimi had been charged with two counts of intent to deceive, impersonating a special constable or a member of a police force.

It came after a police investigation following reports from a number of motorists complaining about a ‘suspicious vehicle with blue lights’ stopping people on the A153 in Coningsby on March 19 and on the A17 in Long Sutton five days later.

Mr Fahimi, of Venables Way in Lincoln, has always maintained his innocence and gave a not guilty plea when appearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court on October 16.

The 43-year-old was granted unconditional bail ahead of his trial, which was due to commence at Boston Magistrates’ Court this week.

However, the case will not be heard after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) revealed the charges were dropped.

A spokesperson for the CPS said that both charges were “discontinued” due to “insufficient evidence”.

Both charges have now been formally discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service by Notices of Discontinuance dated December 17 and December 31.