Police investigate criminal damage to war memorial bench in Horncastle

Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation after criminal damage to a newly installed war memorial bench in Horncastle.

The bench, which was installed opposite Stanhope Hall on Monday (February 18) was damaged the following day.

The damage to the concrete surrounding the memorial bench opposite Stanhope Hall, in Horncastle. Picture: John Aron. EMN-190221-110211001

The concrete surrounding the bench has been vandalised by people writing names and messages in it.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are investigating damage caused to a newly installed war memorial bench in Horncastle.

“This is being investigated as criminal damage, and we are pursuing lines of enquiry.”

If anyone has any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 450 of February 20.

• More on this story when we have it.