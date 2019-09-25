Police investigate Legbourne Road farm fire

Lincolnshire Police have today (Wednesday) confirmed that they are investigating the major fire in Legbourne Road, Louth, last weekend.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating a fire that broke out at Southfield House in Legbourne Road, Louth.

“The fire was reported to us by the fire service at 6.22pm on Sunday September 15.

“While the cause of the fire is being treated as undetermined, we are appealing for CCTV and dash-cam footage.

“Anyone who was in the area prior to the fire and witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact us in one of the following ways:

• By calling 101 quoting incident number 294 of September 15.

• By e-mailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - include the incident number in the subject box.

• By contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.