Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault at Jester’s Bar in Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, earlier this month.

The violent incident took place at around 10pm on Sunday July 14.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with a serious injuries, which not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to contact them by calling 101, quoting incident number 183 of July 15.