Police investigate serious assault in Eastgate

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault that happened outside Peacocks in Eastgate, Louth, at around 3.15am on Sunday (May 12).

One male has sustained a serious injury, not believed to life threatening, and another male sustained minor injuries.

If you can assist us with the police investigation, call 101 and quote incident number 164 of May 12.

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting the incident number in the subject line.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.