Police issue appeal after cyclist knocked off his bike at Withern

Police are appealing to find a driver believed to have been involved in a collision where a cyclist was knocked off his bicycle on the A157 at Withern.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “A pedal cyclist was knocked from his bike at around 2pm on Monday, August 26, on the A157, Main Road, Withern.

“The vehicle involved failed to stop.

“The cyclist has suffered minor injuries.

“We are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage or any witnesses to contact us.”

• If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 413 of August 28 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 413 of August 28 in the subject of your email.

• You can also report any information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.