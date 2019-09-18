Police issue appeal after incident on bus between Lincoln and Skegness

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to these people, who may have witnessed an incident on a bus heading to Skegness from Lincoln.

This morning (Wednesday), a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “On Tuesday, August 6, an elderly woman was seen shaking hands with two males, who later discovered they had small wounds on their hands.

“The woman left the bus at Horncastle.

“The two males attended hospital but their wounds were not serious.

“We would like to make clear that the people in these photographs are not being treated as suspects, but we would like to speak to them as they may have information relating to this incident.”

• If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 447 of August 6 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 447 of August 6 in the subject line of your email.