Police issue appeal after report of criminal damage in Mablethorpe

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a report of criminal damage in Mablethorpe.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At 10.35am on Sunday, August 11, we received a report that a man had thrown a brick through a window of a property in Waterloo Road in Mablethorpe.”

If you recognise this man or have any information that may assist police with their investigation, call 101 quoting incident number 193 of August 11 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quouting 193 of August 11 in the subject box of your email.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111.