Police issue appeal following RTC in Sutton-on-Sea

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious injury collision in Sutton-on-Sea this morning (Tuesday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.25am to Jordan Grove, Sutton-on-Sea, following a single-vehicle RTC involving a blue Yamaha motorbike which had collided with a tree.

“The road was closed until just before 10am while emergency services attended the scene.

“The rider, a man in his 50s from Lincolnshire, was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.”

Anyone who has dashcam footage, or who witnessed the collision, can call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 23 of June 4.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and put Incident 23 of June 4 in the subject line of your email.