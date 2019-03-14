Police issue CCTV appeal after items stolen from North Somercotes Co-Op

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to these men following a burglary at the Co-Op, in North Somercotes.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The premises in Conisholme Road were attacked at approximately 00.30am on Wednesday 13 March.

Do you recognise these men? EMN-190314-091804001

“On this occasion only Lucozade and Jaffa Cakes were stolen.

“The men are seen to enter via the rear of the store and leave the same way.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who can identify them or anyone who has information that will help with our investigation.”

If you have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 11 of March 13, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 11 of March 13 in the subject box.

Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.