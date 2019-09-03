Police release CCTV after Louth assault

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this man, who may have information about an assault in Louth last month.

On the evening of Sunday, August 4, a man was sat on a bar stool in the Turk’s Head pub, in Aswell Street, when another man approached him and punched him repeatedly in the face. The attacker then walked away.

If you recognise this man or have any information that may assist with the investigation, contact Lincolnshire Police:

• By calling 101 quoting the incident number 271 of August 5

• By e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remembering to include the incident number 271 of August 5 in the subject box

• You can also contact the police via the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org