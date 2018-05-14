Police seek man who stole more than £300 worth of alcohol from store in Grimoldby

Lincolnshire Police are trying to identify a man following a theft in Grimoldby last month.

On April 19, three men entered the Co-Op store in Manby Middlegate, in Grimoldby.

Lincolnshire Police have issued more images of the man they wish to speak to in relation to thefts from Grimoldby Co-Op. EMN-180514-150629001

According to police, two of them purchased goods, while the third took £306 worth of bottled spirits and placed them in a yellow bag before leaving the Grimoldby store.

This man (pictured) has been described as a 5ft 10, slim and in his mid-twenties.

He has black hair, and was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and white shoes.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “If you witnessed this incident, or you know the person in the pictures, please get in contact.”

Do you know this man caught on CCTV? EMN-180514-150702001

If you have any information to assist police, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident number 246 of April 19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We are appealing to identify the man in this picture as we wish to speak with him as he may be able to help with a theft investigation.