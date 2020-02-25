Police seek two men after Sutton on Sea theft

Officers are investigating a double theft from the Co-Op food store in Sutton on Sea.

On Thursday February 20, the two men (pictured) entered the store in Station Road and made off with a carrier bag containing meat and fish products.

Do you recognise these men?

The two men returned on the same day, removed meat products from the refrigerator, and concealed the products in their clothing before leaving.

No attempt was made to pay for the products.

If you know who these men are or can assist with the investigation, contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:

• Call 101, quoting incident number 240 of February 20.

• Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting incident number 240 of February 20 in the subject line.