Police seek witnesses after collision near Morrisons

Lincolnshire Police are investigating after a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car in Louth earlier this week.

The incident took place on a pedestrian crossing near the Morrisons roundabout in Eastgate at around 10.10am on Tuesday (February 18).

A police spokesman said: “It is reported to us that a small silver Mercedes vehicle collided with a man while he was crossing the road using a pedestrian crossing. “The driver of the vehicle is reported to be a woman maybe in her 50s. The driver stopped at the time but details were not exchanged.

“We didn’t attend the RTC (road traffic collision), as it was not reported to police at the time, but was the next day.”

If you have any information about this collision, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 264 of February 19.