Police urge vigilance after three burglaries in Manby

Police are urging residents to be ‘vigilant and on high alert’ after three burglaries in Manby, near Louth, last weekend.

Officers say that the three dwelling burglaries are likely to have occurred sometime ‘between 12pm and the hours of darkness’ on November 9/10.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Various methods of entry have been employed and, once inside, untidy searches have been made with cash and jewellery taken. The home owners were out at the time of the offences.

“Louth CID officers have attended today and we are working to provide crime prevention and reassurance to these communities during their investigations.

“We urge you to be vigilant and on high alert. These are planned offences on targeted properties; premises that are not overlooked at the rear, and do not have any home security.”

The spokesman said several other burglaries have taken place in rural villages in recent weeks, including North Somercotes, South Reston and Legbourne.

Residents are asked to contact police by calling 101 (or 999 in an emergency) with reports of any suspected criminal activity.