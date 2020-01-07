Police warning over fake ‘charity bag worker’ in Holton le Clay

Lincolnshire Police are urging residents to be vigilant after a suspicious man was recently seen looking down drives and in rear gardens in Holton le Clay.

PC Rich Precious said: “Following a report of a suspicious male looking down drives and in rear gardens in Holton le Clay, an Eastern European male was stopped on Lindsey Drive in the village. The male, who we understand was working a part of a group, was posing a charity bag worker.

“There were insufficient grounds to make any arrests at the time of the stop, but he and his co-worker were identified.

“It is considered that this was being used as a guise and premises were being targeted and identified as being vulnerable, and that there was/is an intention to return to commit offences at the addresses. The vehicle that was being used was a silver Ford Transit, registration BU60 **L.”

PC Precious added: “If you have had a charity bag posted through your door, please be alert around your own and your neighbours addresses.

“If you see anything suspicious please report it immediately on 101 or if you believe a crime is in progress, call 999.”