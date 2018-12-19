Rasen area rower unanimously acquitted of assault

A university rower has been found not guilty by a jury this afternoon (Wednesday) of attacking two rival competitors who complained that the group he was with had trashed a KFC after the annual ‘Head of the River’ Thames race.

The Thoresway man’s defence, that he had acted in self defence, was accepted by the jury at Kingston Crown Court.

Henry Hogan'Image: UK Law News EMN-181219-125053001

Six foot six Freddie Strawson, 21, had consumed ten pints and partied at the Thames Rowing Club, Putney until midnight after competing in an eight-man crew during the March 12 event.

He admitted punching another rower in the face, in Lower Richmond Road, and grappling with another, whose head was cut open, but insisted that he had been acting in self defence.

Strawson, of The Old Rectory was unanimously acquitted by the Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court jury of assaulting Stephen Johnson and inflicting grievous bodily harm on Henry Hogan.