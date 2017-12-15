Saltfleetby man, 72, denies unnecessary suffering to horses

A Saltfleetby man is due to face trial next month after being charged with 10 counts of causing unnecessary suffering to horses in his care.

John Howard Wilson, 72, of North End, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on December 4 where he continued to deny all 10 charges.

He originally denied the charges on October 23.

Seven of these charges related to the alleged failure to ‘adequately explore and address’ the poor condition of seven specific horses - namely Prushen Lady, Bango, Coffin Dodger, Sienna Sunrise, Unknown Dame, Bubbles, and Hamish.

The final three charges relate generally to Wilson’s alleged failure to look after horses in his care; namely the failure to provide a suitable environment for the horses, failure to provide a suitable diet for the horses, and failure to provide the horses with protection from pain, suffering, injury or disease.

The case was adjourned until January 15, when Wilson is due to return to Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

Wilson was granted unconditional bail until this date.