Seven fire crews tackle blaze at Beech Grove Hall

Seven fire crews attended a major fire at the former officers’ quarters in Manby in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 26), in what residents suspect to be yet another arson attack on the Grade II listed building.

Fire crews from Louth, Binbrook, Mablethorpe, Alford, North Somercotes, Market Rasen and Lincoln South attended the blaze at the derelict Beech Grove Hall, in Carlton Road, which was reported shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.

Crews used two main jets, one aerial ladder platform, and four thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.

This morning (Monday), a Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said there is no information at this stage about extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.

However, the building has been targeted by arsonists in the past - including at least three incidents between July and October last year - and residents in the area have expressed their suspicions that the latest fire is likely to have been caused by a further arson attack.

One resident staying nearby told the Leader: “Another arson attack last night on Grade II listed old RAF Manby officers mess.

“Appliances in attendance all night. Now last of roof gone, now only fit for demolition.”

