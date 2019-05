A South Thoresby man, who was accused of more than a dozen sex offences last year, has been found not guilty of all charges following a jury trial.

Stephen Penman, 37, faced trial at Grimsby Crown Court earlier this year, and was found not guilty of all 16 charges - including rape and sexual assault - which were alleged to have taken place in the North East Lincolnshire area between 2005 and 2014.

The jury returned its ‘not guilty’ verdicts on Friday February 1.