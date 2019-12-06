Sutton man avoids custody after police discover knife in car

A 25-year-old man from Sutton on Sea has narrowly avoided immediate custody after having a lock knife in his car.

A police officer - who knew that Curtis Stephen Armstrong did not have a driving licence - spotted him behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa in Huttoft Road at 3.40pm on October 8.

When Armstrong was stopped in Thrumber Marsh Lane, he said to the officer: “Okay, you’ve got me again.”

The car was searched due to a smell of cannabis. No drugs were found, but the knife was recovered from a rear passenger footwell.

Prosecutor Shelley Wilson told Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday that Armstrong, of Cades Field Road, told police in interview that he had bought the car five days previously. He spotted the knife and threw it in the back.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a knife blade in a public place, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance.

In mitigation, solicitor Lloyd Edwards said Armstrong tends to buy cars for around £50 and drive them without a licence.

He’d discovered the knife underneath some rubbish in the front of his latest purchase and threw it in the back.

“He picked it up on once occasion - the one I refer to,” added Mr Edwards. “He had no intention of using it and he has no history of violence.”

For the knife offence, Armstrong was given six months’ custody, suspended for a year.

For no insurance, he was given six penalty points, which triggered a 12-month disqualification under totting up, fined £120 and told to pay £85 costs and £122 victim surcharge. There was no separate penalty for the licence offence.