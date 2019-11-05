Sutton on Sea man banned for drug-driving

A Sutton on Sea man, who was caught driving with more than six times the permitted level of cannabis in his bloodstream, will lose his job and maybe also his house because of losing his licence, a court was told.

Last Wednesday, Boston Magistrates’ Court heard that Rowan Matthews, 26, of Crabtree Lane, was arrested after being found driving in The Boulevard, Mablethorpe, with no car lights on, and gave a reading of 13 microgrammes of cannabis in his bloodstream, more than six times the legal limit of two.

Matthews pleaded guilty to the offence in court.

Tony Davies, mitigating, said he had taken the cannabis the night before and did not know it would still be in his bloodstream.

He said Matthews would lose his job and would probably also lose his house as he would not be able to afford it.

District Judge Peter Veits told Matthews he ‘must have had a lot of cannabis the night before to still have so much in your blood.’

He was fined £300 and banned from driving for a year. He was also ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.