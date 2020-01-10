Teenager ‘assaulted police officer after drink driving’ in Louth

An 18-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to drink driving, assaulting a police officer, and driving without insurance.

Charles Marfleet, of Victoria Road, Louth, committed the three offences on November 10, 2019.

At Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday), Marfleet pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol in Bolingbroke Road, Louth, when he had 56 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

For this charge, Marfleet was fined £120 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

The driving disqualification can be reduced by a period of 15 weeks if he completes a course.

Marfleet pleaded guilty to assaulting a female police officer on the same day, while she was exercising her duty.

For this, he was fined a further £120 and ordered to pay compensation of £30.

Marfleet also pleaded guilty to driving without valid insurance, but no separate penalty was issued by the court.

The defendant guilty pleas were taken into account when imposing sentence.