Teenager ‘took drugs and then drove’ on his 18th birthday

A Tetney teenager, out celebrating his 18th birthday, smoked cannabis and took cocaine before driving, a court has been told.

Jack Cawthorn of St John’s Gate, admitted driving while over the legal limit for cocaine and cannabis, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court last week.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said that at 4.05pm on January 1, he was seen pulling off a petrol station forecourt ‘at speed’ and was stopped by police who arrested him after he provided a positive drugs wipe. He told police he had smoked cannabis an hour before driving and had taken cocaine the night before.

She said a reading showed 88 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood, the legal limit being 50, and 2.7 microgrammes of cannabis, the legal limit being two.

Carrie Simson, mitigating, told the court that Cawthorn’s mother had been drug testing him since the incident and that he was testing negative.

Cawthorn was banned from driving for a year and fined £120 plus £115 in costs and charges.