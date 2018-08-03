Theft offences in Manby, near Louth

A theft has taken place at the Co-op store at Manby Middlegate near Louth and Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in identifying the people pictured, as they believe these individuals can help with their enquiries.

On Sunday July 29, at around 7.55pm, coffee and tinned fruit were stolen from the Co-op store.

Do you recognise this man?

Two men – one described as white, in his 30s, 5ft and balding, and one described as white, in his 20s, 5ft 10 with short dark hair, along with a woman – described as white, late 20s/30s, 5ft 8, with slim, long, brown hair left the store before leaving in a dark blue/black BMW Estate.

Police reveal that it later emerged that the licence plates on the BMW had been stolen earlier the same day.

If you believe you can help with the investigation, or know the identity of the three people pictured, please get in touch with the police.

You can either call the 101 non-emergency number, quoting incident 406 of July 29, or alternatively email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the incident number in the subject box.

Do you recognise this man?

Call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online at: crimestoppers-uk.org.