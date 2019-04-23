Thieves target vans in the Louth area

Louth’s Neighbourhood Policing Team is warning van owners after a recent increase in the theft of work tools.

PCSO Justin Mekkaoui said: “We are sending this message to advise that we have seen an increase in the targeting of vans recently, particularly in the Louth area, whereby offenders are forcing entry in order to steal work tools contained within.

“If you have a works/company van, please consider removing all valuable tools overnight to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

“You may also wish to consider where you leave your vehicle parked overnight, utilising any available street lighting and/or vehicle alarms/stickers advising that no tools are left in the vehicle overnight.”

If you have any information about vans being targeted by criminals, call Lincolnshire Police on 101.