Three arrests after Holton le Clay cash machine theft

Three people have been arrested in connection with the theft of an ATM (cash machine) at a village shop in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Lincolnshire Police received the report of an ATM attack at McColls in Louth Road, Holton le Clay, just before 2.30am.

The scene of the ATM theft in Holton le Clay this morning (Friday October 11).

It is understood that the JCB (pictured) was used to smash through the side of the shop,

Police officers attended the scene and, following a pursuit, the ATM was recovered from the back of a van and three men from the Derbyshire area were arrested.

The three men - aged 32, 33 and 38 - remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

A scene guard remains in place at McColls while police continue with their investigations.

The owner of McColls did not wish to comment when approached by the Leader this morning.

If you have any information about this incident, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 28 of October 11.