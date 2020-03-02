UPDATE: Boy, 14, arrested after suspected stabbing of teenager in Alford

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident in Alford.

Lincolnshire Police received a report relating to the incident in Parsons Lane around 7.30pm last night (Sunday).

In a statement this morning, they confirmed a 16-year-old youth was taken to hospital with a serious injury, not believed to be life threatening.

The 14-year-old boy who was arrested remains in custody and will be questioned in due course.

Members of the community expressed their shock after the first report of 'a serious' incident was posted on social media around 9pm last night. Alford & Mablethorpe Police said on Facebook the junction between Hamilton Road and Holywell Road was expected to be closed for some time.

More than 100 residents sent good wishes to the family and expressed their shock after it was explained the incident to which the police referred was the alleged 'stabbing' of a boy.

They also spoke of seeing the air ambulance land in the area.

Among the comments Jasmine Lian said: "So sad. I hope the boy is OK. This kinda thing shouldn't happen especially at that age!"

Luke Kendall commented: "Such a shame - what is Alford coming to?"

And Susan Lunt said: "Hope all involved are OK. No parent wants that knock on the door."

This morning, Mandy Smith posted to the Storehouse Church called the community to prayer. She said: " I have waited to post this until the message got out as I didn’t want to hinder police enquiries.

"However, most people now know a 15-year-old was stabbed last night. He is a young man known to our youth club.

"Please could we have prayer again for our children in Alford.

"Church we need to pray Psalm 91 over this town and we need to come together not in gossip and hearsay but in the full knowledge that God can overcome and we can be used to influence this town in ways of love and unity."

Debbie Yarlett commented: "Praying for a speedy recovery for the boy and for his family, and for the community and all his friends."

Police are appealing for witnesses to this incident and anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 371 of 1 March.