UPDATE: Investigation discontinued after Louth nightclub assault

Lincolnshire Police are no longer actively seeking information after an assault at a nightclub in Louth on Christmas Day.

This morning (Tuesday), a police spokesman confirmed that ‘the victim does not support the investigation’.

Subsequently, police officers are ‘no longer actively seeking information’ in relation to the alleged assault.

The spokesman added that it had initially been recorded as Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH), but was later downgraded to Actual Bodily Harm (ABH).

• Original article from Friday January 10...

Lincolnshire Police have today (Friday) launched a witness appeal after a 26-year-old man was injured at a club in Louth in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The assault occurred at Samuel’s Nightclub at around 1.20am on December 25.

The victim’s injuries included a broken cheekbone and bruising, and the assault is being treated as grievous bodily harm.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed an assault or has footage of the incident.

If you can help, contact police in one of the following ways:

Call 101 with incident reference number 33 of December 25, 2019;

Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the reference number;

Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.