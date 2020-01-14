UPDATE: Louth nightclub assault investigation continues

Lincolnshire Police have today (Wednesday) apologised for a ‘human error’ which led to an incorrect announcement that an investigation into an assault at a Louth nightclub had been discontinued - and confirmed that they are still appealing for information.

A police spokesman announced yesterday that they were ‘no longer actively seeking information’ into the incident due to the victim not supporting the investigation, but the force has since admitted that there had been a mix-up between two different incidents on their database, and the nightclub assault is in fact still being investigated.

The original police appeal is below:

Lincolnshire Police have launched a witness appeal after a 26-year-old man was injured at a club in Louth in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The assault occurred at Samuel’s Nightclub at around 1.20am on December 25.

The victim’s injuries included a broken cheekbone and bruising, and the assault is being treated as grievous bodily harm.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed an assault or has footage of the incident.

If you can help, contact police in one of the following ways:

• Call 101 with incident reference number 33 of December 25, 2019;

• Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the reference number;

• Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.