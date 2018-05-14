UPDATE: Man ‘stole more than £300 worth of alcohol’ from Grimoldby store

Update (Thursday): Lincolnshire Police have now arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with this incident.

Lincolnshire Police are trying to identify a man following a theft in Grimoldby last month.

On April 19, three men entered the Co-Op store in Manby Middlegate, in Grimoldby.

According to police, two of them purchased goods, while the third took £306 worth of bottled spirits and placed them in a yellow bag before leaving the Grimoldby store.

This man (pictured) has been described as a 5ft 10, slim and in his mid-twenties.

He has black hair, and was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and white shoes.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “If you witnessed this incident, or you know the person in the pictures, please get in contact.”

If you have any information to assist police, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident number 246 of April 19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.