UPDATE: Man sustains ‘serious head injury’ after alleged assault in Mablethorpe

UPDATE (4pm): A 17-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with this incident.

Original article:

A man in his 40s is in a ‘serious condition’ in hospital after an alleged assault in Mablethorpe in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened outside Jester’s Bar in Victoria Road at around 12.15am.

According to police, the man sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital.

Police say they would like to speak to a white male in his twenties in relation to the incident.

Officers cordoned off the scene as they launched an investigation.

Any witnesses who haven’t spoken to police should call 101, quoting incident no. 3 of June 19.