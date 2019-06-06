Update: Missing sex offender has been found

Update: Lincolnshire Police have confirmed this afternoon (Friday) that Gordon Frow has now been located in Grimsby and will be recalled to prison.

Original article (Thursday):

Gordon Frow, 38, is wanted by Lincolnshire Police for failure to appear at his approved premises following his release from prison.

Frow was jailed in 2018 for showing an indecent image to a child and breach of non-molestation orders.

He has links to the Grimsby and Lincoln areas.

Anyone with information about Frow’s whereabouts should contact Lincolnshire Police immediately on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.