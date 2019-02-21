Update: Police launch witness appeal as investigations continue into criminal damage in Horncastle

Detectives investigating criminal damage caused to newly laid concrete around a war memorial bench in Horncastle are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The area surrounding the bench, which was installed opposite Stanhope Hall on Monday (February 18), was damaged the following day.

The damage to the concrete surrounding the memorial bench opposite Stanhope Hall, in Horncastle. Picture: John Aron. EMN-190221-110211001

The concrete surrounding the bench has been vandalised by people writing names and messages in it which means it will have to be re-laid.

Horncastle Inspector, Sarah Constantine said: “We are actively investigating the matter as criminal damage and pursuing lines of enquiry in the investigation, including those on social media.”

If anyone has any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 450 of February 20.