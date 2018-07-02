UPDATE: Youth due to face magistrates after alleged assault in Mablethorpe

Monday July 2, 1.30pm: A 17-year-old man, who was arrested after an alleged assault in Mablethorpe on Tuesday June 19, has been remanded in youth accommodation until next Monday (July 9) when he will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

Original article:

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in a ‘serious condition’ after an alleged assault in Mablethorpe took place in the early hours on Tuesday, June 19.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened outside Jester’s Bar in Victoria Road at around 12.15am.

According to police, the man sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital.

Police say they would like to speak to a white male in his twenties in relation to the incident.

Officers cordoned off the scene as they launched an investigation.

Any witnesses who haven’t spoken to police should call 101, quoting incident number 3 of June 19.