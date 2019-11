A man from Utterby has been arrested and charged after an alleged incident on the A16 yesterday evening (Sunday).

Nathan Watson, 40, from Utterby, was arrested following the alleged incident at around 9pm yesterday on the A16 Louth Road at Holton le Clay.

It is alleged that Watson was involved in an altercation with a moped rider.

Watson was charged today (Monday) with assault and drink driving.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any relevant information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.