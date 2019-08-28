Vandals ‘decapitate’ Louth charity duck race signs

Vandals have struck once again at Hubbards Hills - this time, damaging two signs for this weekend’s charity duck race, hosted by Louth Lions.

The event organisers have been left ‘shocked and disappointed’ after discovering the deliberate damage to at least two handmade wooden duck-shaped signs.

The popular duck race always attracts hundreds of people to Hubbards Hills.

Both of the signs had been ‘decapitated’ by the vandals, and one of the duck heads had been thrown into the river.

This is just the latest in a series of vandalism incidents at Hubbards Hills in the last couple of years - including an arson attack on a wooden rain shelter, the demolition of a wheelchair ramp, and the trashing of the public toilet facilities, which have cost thousands of pounds to repair.

Peter Moore and Sue Crew, who lead the duck race organising team, contacted the Leader to express their disappointment over the latest act of vandalism which threatened to cast a shadow over the upcoming event.

Peter said: “Last year we raised £1,600 for Wish upon A Star, and this year we are aiming to get over £2,000 to buy new information signs for Hubbard’s Hills.

“It’s shocking that someone has damaged our signs. We will have to pay to mend them from the profits of this year’s event.”

The popular duck race - which is one of the Lions’ major fundraising events - sees hundreds of participants purchase a rubber duck, which they then race along a section of the river, with prizes to be won for the first duck to cross the finish line.

This year’s event will take place this Sunday afternoon (September 1), starting at 12.30pm.

• If you have any information about the latest act of vandalism, which is believed to have taken place between August 16-18, call Lincolnshire Police on 101.