Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses following two incidents of vehicle damage on Crowntree Lane, Louth.

Overnight between November 29-30, and again between November 30 and December 1, a vehicle on the street was damaged.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw anything to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 248 of December 1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111