VIDEO: Do you know what happened to Chase Tate?

Lincolnshire Police have today (Wednesday) reiterated their appeal for anyone who knows anything about the circumstances surrounding the death of 23-year-old Chase Tate, from Alford, to come forward.

Chase’s parents, Penny and Chris, have also made an emotional video in which they paid tribute and asked anyone who knows any information about their son’s death to come forward.

On the January 7, 2017, at approximately 5am, Chase Tate was walking on the A1104 near to Ulceby Cross when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop.

Chase was 23-years-old and had been on a night out in Skegness with friends. On his return to Alford in the early hours, he decided to walk towards the Ulceby Cross filling station from Alford. He was a short distance from the roundabout when he was struck.

Lincolnshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit investigated the incident and has spoken to every person that they know used the road that morning and examined every vehicle for collision damage, but the case remains unsolved.

Detective Inspector Ewan Gell, head of the unit, would like to hear from anyone - including those who may have already spoken to the police - if they have any information that may help the investigation, no matter how small.

The A1104 near Ulceby Cross, where Chase Tate died in January 2017.

DI Gell said: “We don’t close unsolved cases and we are certainly not forgetting what happened to Chase.

“He was a young man with his whole life ahead of him – he didn’t deserve this and his death is on someone’s conscience.

“I cannot begin to understand how anyone can live with that, and it’s very possible that others know the truth too.

“Somewhere out there an individual or a group of individuals who know what happened and I urge them to get in contact with us to help bring closure to Chase’s family.

“A lot of time has passed. Someone may have overheard a conversation in a pub or may have direct knowledge of what happened.

“We know that friendships and allegiances change, and I would urge anyone who knows something to get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 54 of the January 7, 2017.”

To report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

• Two men aged 23 and 25 were arrested in connection with this incident. They were released on bail and then released with no further action.

• A 58-year-old man was also arrested and released under investigation.