Witness appeal after assault at Louth nightclub

Lincolnshire Police have today (Friday) launched a witness appeal after a 26-year-old man was injured at a club in Louth in the early hours of Christmas Day.

The assault occurred at Samuel’s Nightclub at around 1.20am on December 25.

The victim’s injuries included a broken cheekbone and bruising, and the assault is being treated as grievous bodily harm.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed an assault or has footage of the incident.

If you can help, contact police in one of the following ways:

• Call 101 with incident reference number 33 of December 25, 2019;

• Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the reference number;

• Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.