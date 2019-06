Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to an assault in Mablethorpe, which occurred last month.

At about 9pm on May 19, a fight broke out near the Maisie May takeaway on Quebec Road.

During the altercation, the victim was hit with a metal object, possibly a metal bar.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident 435 of May 19 refers.